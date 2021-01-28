NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NXGN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,898. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

