NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 5.2%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.34 and last traded at $76.75. Approximately 1,445,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,249,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -157.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,895 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

