NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE:NEP opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

