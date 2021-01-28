NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,954. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

