NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,954 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

