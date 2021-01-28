NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,596. The company has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock worth $12,696,954. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

