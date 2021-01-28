Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Shares Down 7.9%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.42. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.31.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

