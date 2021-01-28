News (NWSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWSA opened at $19.58 on Thursday. News has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

