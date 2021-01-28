Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading Down 10.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.55. 628,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71.
Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
