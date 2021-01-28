Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading Down 10.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.55. 628,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71.

Get Newborn Acquisition alerts:

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.