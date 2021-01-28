New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $28,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

