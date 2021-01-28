New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,014 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,605,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.12 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $152.35. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

