New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,798 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,798 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 171,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PPL by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

