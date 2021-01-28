New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,727 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

