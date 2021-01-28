New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 139,832 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,480,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,832 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 296.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

