New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.2% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

