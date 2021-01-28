New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $25,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

