New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.65 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $32,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

