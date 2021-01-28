New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,598 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE VLO opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,957.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

