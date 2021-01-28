New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $27,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

