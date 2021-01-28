New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 99,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

