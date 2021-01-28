NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0005

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $2,771.66 and approximately $59.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 70% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000250 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,240 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

