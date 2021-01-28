Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $116.56 million and $2.82 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 116,884,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,884,314 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

