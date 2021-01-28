Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $262.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the lowest is $237.92 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $244.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,469 shares of company stock worth $37,247,868 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

