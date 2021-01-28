NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.43 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.