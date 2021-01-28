Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. On average, analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UEPS stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $279.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 545,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,164,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,517. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

