Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $336.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nestlé by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 29.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Nestlé by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

