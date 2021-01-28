Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Down 11.1%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s share price fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 4,341,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,825,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Neos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

