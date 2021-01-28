Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.54

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $8.60. Neonode shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 112,648 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 555.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Neonode worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

