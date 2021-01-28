Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.93

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 3995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.