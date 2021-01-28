Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.72 ($72.61).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €60.65 ($71.35) on Thursday. Nemetschek SE has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.52.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

