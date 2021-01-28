Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Stryker stock opened at $230.75 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

