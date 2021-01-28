NCR Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NCR stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 583,825 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.