NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,046. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

