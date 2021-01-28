Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.37. 64,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,407. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.