Natural Order Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 260,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 156,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13.

About Natural Order Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NOACU)

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.