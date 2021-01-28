National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Buys 370,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 272.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

