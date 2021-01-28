National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.97 million.
Shares of NATI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 946,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
