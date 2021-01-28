National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.97 million.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 946,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

