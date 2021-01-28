National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGG. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 4.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of National Grid by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

