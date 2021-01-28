National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.36

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $32.65. National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 15,873 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54.
National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
