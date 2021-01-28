National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.36

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $32.65. National Bankshares shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 15,873 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Bankshares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Bankshares by 473.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.