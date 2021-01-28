National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter.

Get CGI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.