National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 281,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 172,476 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

