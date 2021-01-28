National Bank Financial Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.23.

TSE GIB.A traded up C$4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$103.40. 322,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. CGI has a 1 year low of C$67.23 and a 1 year high of C$112.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

