National Bank Financial Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $0.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMCBF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

