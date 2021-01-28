National Bank Financial Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$40.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

