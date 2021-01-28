National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

National Australia Bank stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

