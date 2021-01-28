Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 6.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 43,736,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 40,014,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.68.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
