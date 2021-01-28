Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 6.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 43,736,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 40,014,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 314,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

