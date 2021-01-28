Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.24 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $66,025.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,557.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.01244797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00543545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

