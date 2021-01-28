Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,072,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 906,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

