Myriad 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,201.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $7,201.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,766,248,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.