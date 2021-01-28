MVL (MVL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $743,910.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $26.67 million and $743,910.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00929289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.89 or 0.04390083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017999 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,989,857 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

